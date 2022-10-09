The Hagerman Bobcats team suffered a 54-0 loss at home against the Texico Wolverines Friday night.
The Bobcats commemorated the late Scott Huerta, Bobcat head coach Paul Lopez's brother-in-law, who passed away in early September. The Bobcat players wore a sticker on their helmets for Huerta.
In the first quarter of the game, Texico was up by as much as 20 points against the Bobcats. Hagerman was unable to answer Texico offensively.
Defensively, the Bobcats showed flashes, but not enough to stop the Wolverines.
The Bobcats are struggling as a few key players are on the sidelines recovering from injuries. Coach Lopez said that the team has not played the same since injuries plagued the team.
"We're playing really banged up," Lopez said. "We don't have an identity on offense. We got a throwing quarterback and a running quarterback. We are still trying to find that identity."
This was Hagerman's second loss in the district; the first was against Eunice. Next up for the Bobcats will be the Panthers, at Jal, for their third district game.
