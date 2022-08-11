20220811 Wool Bowl

Submitted Photo/NMMI Sports Press

The HF Sinclair Wool Bowl will be played in Roswell on Dec. 3.

As football season begins and the NMMI Broncos begin the defense of their 2021 national championship, every team in the nation will have something extra to play for — a spot in the HF Sinclair Wool Bowl.

On Dec. 3, for the first time since 1981, a college football bowl game will be played in Roswell.