As football season begins and the NMMI Broncos begin the defense of their 2021 national championship, every team in the nation will have something extra to play for — a spot in the HF Sinclair Wool Bowl.
On Dec. 3, for the first time since 1981, a college football bowl game will be played in Roswell.
The 2022 bowl game, officially named the HF Sinclair Wool Bowl — as tribute to both its nationally recognized title sponsor and the historic stadium — will be played on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Wool Bowl in Roswell.
Bronco head football coach Kurt Taufa’asau, 2021 NJCAA Coach of the Year and a former NMMI Bronco player who had a brief stint in the NFL, said he got excited when he heard the Wool Bowl was coming back.
“This is great for NMMI, our conference, the NJCAA, and especially for Roswell,” he said. “It will bring more exposure to the school and to the town. This will be huge and beneficial for everyone involved, especially our kids.”
Seeing a decline in junior college bowl games, NMMI President/Superintendent Jerry Grizzle saw an opportunity to bring the bowl game back, while directly benefiting both NMMI and Roswell. The NJCAA welcomed the game with open arms and granted NMMI early approval, officially sanctioning the bowl several months early.
“This is a big bowl game,” said bowl director Joe Forchtner. “It’s one of only five junior college bowl games in the nation and it will receive quite a bit of national attention. But our goal, really, is to make it a huge event in the community. Not only in Roswell, but throughout the entire Pecos Valley.”
David Brown, of bowl sponsors Maupin and Brown Dentistry, The Greenery, and HTeaO (Carlsbad), is also a Roswell native and says that “having a college bowl game in Roswell is a big deal.” The event, Brown believes, “will be great for our community, schools, sports fans and families.”
In terms of community involvement, the game is off and running, explained Forchtner. “With HF Sinclair, we have a true, nationally recognized company as our title sponsor. We’ve also received excellent support from businesses throughout southeastern New Mexico such as Western Bank in Artesia, HTeoO in Carlsbad and Alta Vista Ranch in Mayhill.”
“There’s also been incredible support from ventures right here in Roswell,” continued Forchtner. “NMMI, Maupin and Brown Dentistry, Axis Energy, The Greenery, Farmer’s Country Market, PTS Office Solutions, Legacy Dance Academy, Farm Bureau Financial Services and Golden Corral.”
Halftime of the HF Sinclair Wool Bowl promises to be an event in and of itself, thanks to support of the Richland Auto Group, another well-known local business with deep ties in Roswell and history of giving back. Activities will include performances by the Charlie’s Angels dance team and Legacy Dance Academy, as well as a kicking competition with a lot at stake. Every adult paid admission will receive an entry into a halftime “Perfect Punt” contest, where two contestants will have a chance to win a $50,000 truck from Richland Auto Group.
“I think this is the perfect timing to bring a bowl game to Roswell,” said Richland Auto’s Travis Hicks. “The NMMI Broncos are the defending national champions and Roswell is in dire need of some real engagement with our local college team.
“The bowl game will elevate Roswell’s involvement with NMMI, bring tourists to town and reflect well on us nationally.”
Brown concurred, stating that “the community will benefit from an economic standpoint and positive national recognition with the potential for many years of returning games.”
The NMMI Bronco football team would be one of the first teams considered to play in the bowl game, provided they are ‘bowl-eligible’ with a winning record during the regular season.
“I hope we can continue this for a long time,” Taufa’asau said.
