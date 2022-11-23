The New Mexico Boxing Hall of Fame (NMBHOF) inducted six boxing legends from around the state, including two boxers from Roswell last Saturday evening at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center.

The evening started with the inductees and guests having the opportunity to talk and catch up with each other. After the meet-and-greet, the president of the NMBHOF Ray Baca and Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings presented their opening addresses.