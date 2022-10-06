The Goddard and Roswell boys soccer teams faced off against two Wildcats teams locally on Tuesday — the Rockets lost 2-1 against Lovington and the Coyotes upset Clovis, 1-0, in overtime.
At the Goddard Sports Complex, the Rockets, 14-3, got the opening goal against Lovington from junior forward Oscar Varela’s shot and junior forward Kenneth Velarde’s assist. The Wildcats changed the momentum after senior forward Kevin Gallegos got a goal on a penalty kick.
Despite their strong start, the Rockets could not get their shot opportunities to go in.
On top of their offensive silence in the second half, Goddard's backline let a few breakaway Wildcats get shots off, allowing Lovington freshman striker Damian Cano to get the lead.
“We just regroup, figure out what we need to do better and fix those mistakes,” coach Carlton Gillette said. “It’s just a couple of tiny mistakes that cost us a goal or two, but we’ll bounce back from those. That’s what we do; we bounce back from those losses, regroup and get better."
Right after the Goddard game, the Coyotes faced the Clovis Wildcats at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex, in their pink-shirt game to raise cancer awareness.
Both teams are having a rough season but only the Coyotes came to play in this district matchup.
Roswell dominated their home turf and kept taking shots at Clovis’ net. Both teams struggled to get a goal in regulation: Roswell could not take advantage of their opportunities and Clovis’ offense could not buy a shot.
Only moments after the overtime whistle blew, Roswell freshman forward Martin Carreon shot the winning goal for the Coyotes, thanks to the assist of sophomore forward Ferrel Garcia.
“It felt pretty good, I can’t even explain it,” Carreon said after the win. The game-winning goal against Clovis was Carreon’s first goal as a varsity player.
Roswell is now 1-2 in district play and will be facing the top team in 5A, the Hobbs Eagles, Tuesday at home. The Rockets will be on the road against Artesia for their next district game, Saturday.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.