The Goddard and Roswell boys soccer teams faced off against two Wildcats teams locally on Tuesday — the Rockets lost 2-1 against Lovington and the Coyotes upset Clovis, 1-0, in overtime.

At the Goddard Sports Complex, the Rockets, 14-3, got the opening goal against Lovington from junior forward Oscar Varela’s shot and junior forward Kenneth Velarde’s assist. The Wildcats changed the momentum after senior forward Kevin Gallegos got a goal on a penalty kick.