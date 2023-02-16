NMMI Yanis Ndjonga during a game against New Mexico Junior College

NMMI freshman forward/center Yanis Ndjonga avoids defenders on his way to the basket during a game against New Mexico Junior College on Jan. 23 at Cahoon Armory. Tonight’s game against No. 4 Odessa College will be broadcast live on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m.

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

Tonight’s junior college men’s basketball game at New Mexico Military Institute’s remodeled Cahoon Armory gymnasium will be broadcast live on the national streaming service ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m.

ESPN has been featuring more junior college sports on their streaming platform and decided on the Institute’s home game against No. 4 Odessa College because they wanted to feature a nationally-ranked squad on the road in a hostile environment.