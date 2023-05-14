NMMI's Jackson Hicks during a practice

New Mexico Military Institute's Bronco Jackson Hicks during a NMMI practice at the NMMI Golf Course in 2022.

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

For the first time since 2010, a Bronco golfer is headed to the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship Tournament.

Freshman Jackson Hicks, a local product and 2021 state title winner as a Colt, punched his ticket to the Division 1 junior college men’s golf national tournament with three top-10 finishes during the regular season in one of the toughest regions in the country.