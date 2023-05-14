For the first time since 2010, a Bronco golfer is headed to the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship Tournament.
Freshman Jackson Hicks, a local product and 2021 state title winner as a Colt, punched his ticket to the Division 1 junior college men’s golf national tournament with three top-10 finishes during the regular season in one of the toughest regions in the country.
“A lot of people have been talking about it like a curse — no one’s made it in 13 years,” Hicks said. “There was a lot of pressure. People were telling me that I had a chance to make it in the beginning of the season. It feels great to break the curse.”
While the dreaded sports curse is a common explanation for lack of success, the recent Bronco Golf resurgence has more tangible foundations, starting with the hiring of former Bronco golfer Boyd Kapalamoto as head coach.
“Two years ago we didn’t have a serious golf program, and to see where we are now, it’s really impressive,” coach Kapalamoto said. “We went from being ranked 38th in the fall to now 13th in the nation, with mostly freshmen.”
Kapalamoto has left no stone unturned in his search for talented players, evident by his recruitment of two promising golfers from Thailand and another from Norway, but it’s the Roswell native that has lead the Bronco men’s golf program back to relevance.
“Jackson was one of my first signees and you could tell the kid had potential to become something special,” the second-year head coach said. “He’s the type of player every coach wants on their team. He has outstanding work ethic. He’s usually the first one at the course and the last to leave. He’s worked very hard to improve. Compared to where he was in the fall, he’s a different player.”
With the first two legs of his nationals qualifying completed, Hicks was in the mix during the final round of the last tournament of the regular season, the NJCAA Southwest District Championship.
“On the final hole, Jackson short-sided himself 15 yards from the hole. For a moment, we thought a birdie was good enough to get in but he said we needed to make the chip,” Kapalamoto said. “He told me he would make it and he did, to make nationals by one stroke.”
Kapalamoto said it is more difficult to make nationals as an individual, as opposed to making it as a team where one player on a five-man team can have a bad day, as only the top four scores are counted. There is little room for error for the potential individual qualifier.
The evidence is apparent with a glance at the pairings for nationals, which features just six individuals and 24 five-player teams.
Hicks also had the task of playing against some of the best players in the country at any college level, sharing courses with fellow Region 5 members with strong golf programs. Midland College won the Southwest title and has made nationals 35 consecutive years. The Chaps, along with New Mexico Junior College and Odessa College are ranked in the top five in the nation.
Kapalamoto was especially proud of Hicks pressure-filled, qualifying chip shot because he was once in the same position as a Bronco golfer and missed out on nationals by one stroke.
As the national tourney approaches, Hicks said his swing is in great shape and he’ll be focusing on putting more than anything.
“I’m gonna let it ride,” Hicks said with a smile. “I’m hitting the ball better than I ever have, so I’ll be putting a lot.”
As any golfer can attest, the mental aspect of the game can wear a player down when things are going their way, but Hicks stays level-headed by staying confident and believing in his abilities, a trait instilled in him by his high school coach, NMMI’s Randy Doerhoefer.
“He knew from the get-go that I could be this good one day and he taught me how to work hard and showed me his love of the game,” Hicks remembered fondly. “He definitely built my swing. He’s the only really technical coach I’ve had and he still helps me to this day. I picked up a lot of confidence from him.”
Doerhoefer was the junior college head coach the last time the Broncos made it to nationals and Kapalamoto was the last Bronco player to win any tournament before another of his current players broke that streak as well.
“It’s been nice to have someone with so much experience, especially experience here at NMMI and at this level, by my side this season,” Hicks said. “He’s done a great job recruiting a solid team and those guys have taught me a lot as well.”
Hicks is a “go for it” type of golfer, but Thai teammates Phalatphon “Putter” Viboonviriyasakul and Thavichakree “Ten” Arunmala have shown him the more technical side of the game.
“I guess I’d say they play the game smarter,” Hicks said. “They analyze shots more, they analyze their swing. So I’ve definitely learned from them and I think from me, they’ve learned that sometimes you just have to rip it.”
The Broncos were very close to making nationals as a team, but just missed out on the final at-large bid. With five freshmen currently on the team, the future looks bright.
And while Hicks is the first to make nationals as a Bronco in over a decade, former NMMI golfers are already out there making their names, like Patrick Mwendapole, who recently helped the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff win their first conference title and was named Southwestern Athletic Conference player of the year.
Hicks said he has been talking to four-year schools but hasn’t made a decision on his golf future. Staying at NMMI is one option. Hicks has enjoyed being able to stay close to his family while beginning his journey as a college student-athlete.
His younger brother, Colt sophomore Mason Hicks, recently finished ninth at the state championship and will try to match his older brother’s high school state title next year, something Jackson may want to stick around to see.
No matter what Hicks decides, Kapalamoto said he’s already had a huge impact on NMMI golf and other local high school players.
“He’s setting an example for any kid that is graduating from Colt Golf, but also for the kids in the Roswell area,” he said. “More kids will want to come to NMMI because of what he has achieved. I hope he comes back next year. We’d love one more year of him.”
The NJCAA Division I National Championship Tournament begins on Tuesday at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton, Kansas.
The location is fitting, as the Broncos had planned to play there in the fall, but were denied entry and played in Jacksonville, Texas instead, where Putter won.
“It’ll be nice for them to see Bronco Golf out there, showing that we belong on the same course with anyone.”
