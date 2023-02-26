New Mexico Military Institute Bronco sophomores volleyball players Marysa Ocampo, Allyah Tokelau and Laila Bernardino signed their letter of intent

New Mexico Military Institute Bronco sophomore volleyball players Marysa Ocampo (left), Allyah Tokelau (center) and Laila Bernardino signed their letter of intent to play for four-year schools last week during a small ceremony at Cahoon Armory. 

Three Bronco Volleyball players signed their National Letters of Intent to attend four-year colleges and play for their squads on Feb. 15 at Cahoon Armory, where they played their hearts out for the Institute over the past two years.

Outside hitter and opposite Allyah Tokelau will be headed to Great Falls, Montana, to play for the University of Providence Argonauts.