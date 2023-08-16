Deep postseason runs have become the standard for Bronco Volleyball over the past decade. For veteran head coach Shelby Forchtner, there is one item she has yet to cross off her career goals list she jotted down 18 years ago.
“The only thing I haven’t done is win a national championship,” she said. “A lot of people doubted I could be successful here. I was thrown into the fire my first year, with no chance to recruit and half a roster. But I think that was exactly what I needed. I had never been on losing teams and I did not like it at all. I think God gave me the perspective I needed to put this program on the right path.”
The Broncos have had winnings campaigns in all but two of Forchtner’s 17 seasons — the first and in 2015 when the team experienced an early season bus accident. They have earned trips to the national tournament eight times in the last 10 years, and were not eliminated until Championship Saturday the past three trips, earning two ninth-place finishes and a program-best national runner-up finish in 2021.
They will open the season Thursday night at home as the No. 8 team in NJCAA Division-I volleyball.
So the culture is established. A recruit doesn’t choose the Institute if they are not prepared to work, focus and compete at a high level. This year’s freshman class is a testament to that culture.
“We have some good pieces returning, but this freshman class is very, very hungry,” Forchtner said. “They have come in guns blazing at every position and they’re going to push the sophomores all year.”
Losing two-time All-American libero Mio Yamamoto would be a major hit to any squad, but Forchtner believes she’s found another top-notch defender from Japan in Fuka Sekita, who could surpass the accomplishments of her predecessor.
“When we got Mio, she had never been a libero, never been on the floor for six rotations,” Forchtner said. “Fuka has been a libero and she’s a little further along than Mio when it comes to communication on the court. As good as Mio was, Fuka moves a little better, she’s smoother. She’s just more advanced at the position than Mio was when she arrived.”
Forchtner doubled down this time around and brought in a second Japanese-born defensive player, Momoka Minamiya, who Forchtner describes as more reserved than Sekita, but who all the coaches believe will be a beast once she gets comfortable.
Dilean Bounds from El Paso, Texas, joins the squad looking to lock down the setter position, which was handled by committee last season. Returning setter Kekililani “Pume” Helekahi, an attacker for most of her playing career, has improved as she and Bounds push each other in practice, but Helekahi should have the opportunity to swing from the opposite side as well.
Two new additions to the roster should excite the locals — outside hitters MJ Stephens from Gateway Christian and Alissa Benavides from Goddard. Both won their respective state championships last season and have been on Forchtner’s radar for years.
“These were two of the best senior players in town, so it’s cool that they both chose to come here,” Forchtner said. “Having local players is great for publicity, but what’s really satisfying and fun for us is seeing how they’ve progressed to reach this point. We’ve coached them in club for years, watched them become major contributors for their high schools and win titles. Now it’s up to them to earn playing time here. They have some catching up to do as far as speed of the game, but like the other freshmen, they’re hungry.”
The new class is chomping at the bit, but the returners won’t be giving up their spots without a fight.
All-conference middle blocker Vitoria Oliveira is the top returning attacker and led the team in blocks a year ago with 144, the 10th-best mark in the nation. Right-side hitter Leah Linares is another solid attacker and blocker that dealt with some injuries last season and looks ready to play an even larger role as a sophomore.
“It’s an eclectic group returning, with DS/liberos, setters, swings in all three slots. There’s a bit of everything you need to be successful,” Forchtner said. “Kids like Evelyn Araujo, Alyssa Portee and Rhiana Todd that played sparingly last year have worked really hard in the offseason, but again, they’ll have to keep competing to earn time on the floor.”
Another “returner” provides more proof of the outstanding culture in the Bronco Volleyball program as Dominique James is back, but not as a player. The sophomore decided she was done competing, but still wanted to help the team and has been serving as the Team Media Director, filming practices, editing highlight clips and making Bronco Volleyball social media the most active and exciting at the Institute.
Once again the roster features a diverse group of young women from around the world with players from Brazil, Japan, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Turkey playing alongside those from New Mexico, Texas, Washington and Hawaii.
“It’s great having players from so many walks of life,” Forchtner said. “The girls really grow as people and gain a lot of perspective by getting to know teammates that had different experiences throughout their playing careers.”
The first serve of the 2023 season is set for 7 p.m. Thursday night inside Cahoon Armory as the Broncos take on perennial power Eastern Arizona College in the first matchup of the 15th Annual NMMI Classic. The tournament continues Friday at 9 a.m. and Saturday at 8 a.m. with games in Cahoon and the Godfrey Athletic Center.
The Broncos will play Laramie County at 7 p.m. Friday, South Mountain at 8 a.m. Saturday and will wrap up the Classic at 4 p.m. against No. 9 Utah State Eastern. All games will be streamed live at KSVPtv.com.
