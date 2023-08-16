Former Goddard Rocket Alissa Benavides during Bronco practice

Former Goddard Rocket state champion Alissa Benavides awaits the serve during Bronco Volleyball practice Monday afternoon at Cahoon Armory on the NMMI campus. The No. 8 Broncos open the season at home Thursday night at 7 p.m. against Eastern Arizona College.

 AJ Dickman Photo

Deep postseason runs have become the standard for Bronco Volleyball over the past decade. For veteran head coach Shelby Forchtner, there is one item she has yet to cross off her career goals list she jotted down 18 years ago.

“The only thing I haven’t done is win a national championship,” she said. “A lot of people doubted I could be successful here. I was thrown into the fire my first year, with no chance to recruit and half a roster. But I think that was exactly what I needed. I had never been on losing teams and I did not like it at all. I think God gave me the perspective I needed to put this program on the right path.”