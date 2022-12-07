The New Mexico Military Institute Broncos Basketball team is on a five-game winning streak after defeating the Albuquerque Basketball Club Red and Turquoise teams.
The Broncos defeated the Albuquerque Basketball Club Red team on Friday with a final score of 101-55, the most the Broncos scored this season. On Saturday, the Broncos beat ABC’s Turquoise team, 88-59.
Broncos sophomore Chandler Alexander said that they got to a slow start but are looking to turn things around in the next half of the season. Alexander said that the team played good defense against ABC’s Red team to pave the way for the Broncos wide margin.
“I think our ability to turn it around in the second quarter is the best aspect of our game tonight,” Alexander said after the Broncos game against ABC Red. “We started off kind of slow as a team, but the second half, we played defense and played like we were supposed to. We just handled business like we were supposed to.”
The Broncos were off to a rough start this season, dropping their first seven games in a long road schedule.
“We’re an interesting team this year,” Broncos basketball head coach Sean Schooley said. “We’re young. When we play right, we do some pretty good things on the floor. We often have these mental lapses that come back to haunt us. That’s what we did in the beginning of the season. We went 0-7 because we played inconsistent basketball. In the last four games, we played more consistently, especially on the defensive end.”
In their last three games, the Broncos held both ABC teams and Lamar Community College to under 60 points.
“We need a break,” Schooley said. “It was a hard road schedule. This is only our fourth home game all season. We play a lot on the road and I put a lot of challenges on them.”
Toward the end of their road trip, the Broncos began to gain momentum after defeating Otero College. They continued their stride to defeat Lamar Community College twice, once at Lamar with a final score of 86-80 and a 27-point blowout victory at home, holding Lamar to 50 points.
“Our momentum is going in the right direction,” Schooley said. “I would like to thank Brandon Mason for bringing his teams down. He does a tremendous job with his AAU travel team and his prep school. These are all New Mexico kids. He really does an outstanding job with these guys and we’re thankful.”
The Broncos are currently 5-7 on the season. They have a break for the rest of December before facing Frank Philips College in Borger, Texas, on Jan. 7.
