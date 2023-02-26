Bronco reliever Dong Woon Yuk tossed scoreless fifth inning against Luna Community College

NMMI Bronco freshman reliever Dong Woon Yuk tossed a scoreless fifth inning during a tight second game against Luna Community College on Tuesday at NMMI Ballpark. 

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

The New Mexico Military Institute Broncos won a pair of seven-inning contests against the Luna Community College Rough Riders Tuesday afternoon at NMMI Ballpark, mercy-ruling the visitors 18-6 in the first game, then rallying for a 5-4 victory in the second.

NMMI took advantage of six free bases in the first inning and three Broncos belted homers, including a moon shot over the left field wall by sophomore first baseman Owen Alsup, on the way to 11 runs.