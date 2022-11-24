Broncos finish 9th at nationals

Bronco players and coaches pose at the West Plains Civic Center after winning the ninth-place consolation match at the 2022 NJCAA Division 1 Volleyball Championships in West Plains, MO on Saturday.

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

The 10th-seeded NMMI Bronco volleyball team went 3-1 at the NJCAA Division 1 Championships last week in West Plains, Missouri, dropping their opening round matchup before winning three-straight to claim ninth place in the nation.

Despite a quick start, nerves may have gotten the best of the Broncos during the first match Thursday against No. 7 Trinity Valley, as the Cardinals did not play particularly well while NMMI was error-prone and only managed a team hitting percentage of .177.