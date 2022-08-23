20220823 NMMI volleyball

NMMI Sports Press Photo

Sophomore outside hitter Barbara Guedes Rezende attacks the Tyler Junior College defense during the final day of the NMMI Classic volleyball tournament at Cahoon Armory, Saturday. NMMI went 5-0 in tourney play.

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

The New Mexico Military Institute Bronco volleyball team completed a perfect weekend inside Cahoon Armory with a pair of straight-set victories Saturday against Tyler Junior College and South Mountain Community College.

Bronco head coach Shelby Forchtner said she liked the way her team cleaned up mistakes and improved their play as the 14th annual NMMI Classic progressed.