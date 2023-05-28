Broncos golf head coach Boyd Kapalamoto and NMMI's Jackson Hicks

Broncos head golf coach Boyd Kapalamoto (left) and Bronco freshman golfer Jackson Hicks (right) at the National Junior College Athletic Association Men's Golf Championship in Newton, Kansas.

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

New Mexico Military Institute’s Bronco freshman golfer Jackson Hicks completed his run at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division-I Championships in Newton, Kansas on May 19 with a 32nd-place finish among the 134 qualified players.

The Roswell native and former Colt golf state champion shot a three-under 69 in the middle two rounds of the four-day tourney, making up for a nervous start on day one to pull within striking distance of the leader.