Kobe Muasau completed 10-of-12 passes for 196 yards and five touchdowns Saturday night as the Broncos opened their season with a 75-17 win over the visiting St. George Prep Eagles at the Wool Bowl.

"Kobe played great," Broncos third-year head coach Kurt Taufa'asau said. "There were a few things to clean up, but he looked pretty good out there. That's what we expect from a guy who took a lot of reps at the position last year. We're excited about what Kobe and the guys up front can do this year."