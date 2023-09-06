Broncos' Leah Linares at Salt Lake City

Sophomore opposite Leah Linares had a huge weekend in Salt Lake City, amassing 90 kills over four games, three against top-15 teams, during a three-day tournament at Salt Lake Community College.

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

The No. 4 Bronco Volleyball team bounced back after dropping their first three matches at the Crystal "Inn"vitational in Salt Lake City, taking down No. 5 Northeastern Junior College 3-1 Saturday afternoon at the Salt Lake Community College gym.

On Thursday, the No. 14 Bruins downed NMMI 3-2. Then the No. 2 Miami Dade Sharks beat the Broncos 3-1 on Friday afternoon. Saturday morning brought what looked like the most winnable matchup against unranked Casper College, but the improved T-Birds handed the Broncos a 3-2 loss.