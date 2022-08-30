The New Mexico Military Institute junior college football team won their season opener, using a 30-point second quarter to gallop past the Pagago Pumas, 44-13.
The Broncos dominated just about every facet of the game, grinding out 404 total yards on the offensive side, while recording an astounding 22 tackles for losses on defense.
NMMI scored on their opening drive, going 75 yards in seven plays after the initial kickoff. Sophomore wide-out Terrance Moore hauled in a 35-yard pass from freshman quarterback Koby Muassau to cap the series.
The Institute then struck for four more touchdowns and a safety during the 15-minute span of the second stanza.
Muassau passed again for the second score: a quick pass into the flats that freshman wide receiver Treyvion Beamon returned 20 yards up the sideline.
Sophomore quarterback Mason Myers threw the next touchdown, again to Beamon, this time for the 40-yard catch-and-carry.
Freshman running back Jeiel Stark got the Broncs’ first rushing touchdown, an eight-yard plunge finishing a 5-play, 38-yard drive.
Myers then connected with sophomore tight end C.J. Tuiloa from 16 yards out, ending a short drive after a botched Puma punt.
The final two points came on a 3-yard quarterback sack by freshman defensive end Gafataulagi Faga.
NMMI scored once more — a seven-yard rushing touchdown in the third period by freshman running back Tyran Cassie — before allowing two late Papago touchdowns in the fourth.
“We had a good first half,” said NMMI’s second-year head coach Kurt Taufa’asau. “We came out with good energy, a good mindset, and I liked the way we were able to establish the rushing game.”
That running game put up 148 total yards and the above-mentioned two touchdowns, in 40 carries.
The Institute’s passing yards were split between Muassau — 157 yards on 10-of-12 passing — and Myers with 88 yards and 4-for-6; neither quarterback threw an interception.
“We’ve got a two-man battle right now at the quarterback position, and our QBs showed some good stuff out there today,” continued Taufa’asau. “I like that — I like the competition.”
NMMI’s “Black Swarm” defense penetrated into the Pumas backfield early and often, leading to 73 yards lost, including six sacks. The Institute defense held Papago to under 100 total yards, until the Puma’s last two drives of the game.
“We had our 3s and 4s in late, but I was disappointed that we let them score. I liked the overall aggressiveness of our defense, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Taufa’asau said.
With the lopsided win, the Broncos are likely to keep their No. 1 preseason ranking; they’ll put it on the line again next week against third-ranked Snow College on Saturday, Sept. 3.
That game will be played at home in the Wool Bowl at 6 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN+.
Fans are encouraged to come and fill the stadium, and help cheer on the Broncos.
