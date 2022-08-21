20220821 NMMI

Submitted Photo

All-American libero Mio Yamamoto saves a ball during the Broncos' four-set win over Northeastern Junior College Friday at the Cahoon Armory Gym.

The New Mexico Military Institute Broncos moved to 3-0 on the year with a pair of victories Friday during the 14th annual NMMI Classic at Cahoon Armory Gym.

The Broncos took the first match of the day 3-1, once again dropping a close second set as they did Thursday night in the opening contest of the tournament. The set scores were 25-14, 21-25, 25-18 and 25-17.