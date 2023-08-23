The No. 8 Broncos opened and closed the final day of the 15th annual New Mexico Military Institute Classic with wins over the South Mountain Cougars and the No. 9 Utah State University Eastern Eagles at Cahoon Armory Saturday.

In the 8 a.m. match, the Broncos hit the floor on fire, winning the first two sets 25-12 and 25-7, but the Cougars refocused before Set 3 and handed the Institute its first set loss after eight-straight to start the season.