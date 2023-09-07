The Goddard High School girls varsity team lost against the visiting Carlsbad Cavegirls on Tuesday with a final score of 5-3 at the Goddard Sports Complex.
The Cavegirls led the game early against the Lady Rockets with three goals before the second half. Carlsbad’s Aub Hernandez scored within 10 minutes of the first half, and Abbey Dugan scored two goals to extend their lead to 3-0 with 10 minutes remaining. The Lady Rockets got a break after a handball penalty. Senior Lexi Pinon scored on a penalty kick to cut the Carlsbad lead to two.
Rockets sophomore Olivia Rossow cut the lead to one in the second half. Halfway through the second, Pinon had the opportunity to tie the game with another penalty kick but missed. Carlsbad continued to attack with Dugan, leading to a penalty kick goal that pushed the Cavegirls lead to two once more.
The Lady Rockets kept their chances alive with a goal from junior Bella Flores, but another Dugan goal put the nail in Goddard’s coffin to end the game at 5-3. Pinon and sophomore Sophia Royo Begueria had an assist each. Rockets sophomore keeper Kailani Houghtby had 18 saves against Carlsbad.
Lady Rockets senior defender Jasmine Macks said the team held their own against Carlsbad but could improve on several areas.
“I had a good feeling it was going to be like last year but we held our own for the most part,” Macks said. “I feel like we need to improve on communication and our defense is just coming back from injury so we just need to get that chemistry back. Our downfall is that we didn’t know what to expect. We know they got speed and height but that’s pretty much it.”
With this loss, the Goddard Lady Rockets have a record of 5-2 and will face the Hobbs Lady Eagles at home today at 4 p.m.