The Goddard High School girls varsity team lost against the visiting Carlsbad Cavegirls on Tuesday with a final score of 5-3 at the Goddard Sports Complex.

The Cavegirls led the game early against the Lady Rockets with three goals before the second half. Carlsbad’s Aub Hernandez scored within 10 minutes of the first half, and Abbey Dugan scored two goals to extend their lead to 3-0 with 10 minutes remaining. The Lady Rockets got a break after a handball penalty. Senior Lexi Pinon scored on a penalty kick to cut the Carlsbad lead to two.