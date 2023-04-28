The Alien Motor Speedway had another round of championship racing on April 22 and the results are in.
For the Medieval United States Racing Association Stock Cars division, James Collins from Roswell takes first place, followed by Dexter's James Freeland in second and Carlsbad's Paul Williams at third.
In the USRA Hobby stock, Shawn Stone from Lovington took first place, followed by Robert Glass II from Roswell, and third goes to Roswell's Adam Wright.
In the Legends Cars division, Roswell's Jerod Candelaria took first place, followed by Artesia's Ed Garrett in second place. Roswell's Brandon Williams and Josh Cooper received a "did not start."
For the junior cyclones division, Roswell's Jayden Collins takes first place, followed by another Roswell native in Madison Dosher in second and third place goes to Garret Wilson from Dexter.
The Alien Motor Speedway will take a week off and will resume racing on May 6.