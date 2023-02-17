The Roswell High School varsity dance team, the Charlie’s Angels, are set to compete on a national stage at the National Dance Championships in Orlando, Florida, from March 3-5.
The 14-time state champions started practicing their routing at the beginning of summer in 2022 and have been going to practice at least five times a week since then.
“We have two routines, our pom and jazz, and it is the same one we’ve been performing during basketball games,” Charlie’s Angel senior Jacqueline Pappas said. “We’ve been practicing pretty much every day, except Sundays. It usually starts from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.”
Their practice involves skills training, choreography, film study and proper stretching to avoid injuries. “It can get difficult some days,” Pappas said. “We’re really tired and exhausted. But once we get up there, and hopefully do well, it will all be worth it. In those hours that we felt like dying will not matter because it will be worth it.
The girls also practice and study film in their own time to practice any individual techniques they are lacking. “I think we’re ready,” Charlie’s Angels head coach Kim Castro said. “Sometimes you get to a point where you can’t teach them anymore and they just have to execute. We practice hard every day and we get better every day. I feel like we’re getting to the point where we just need to go and do it.”
The Charlie’s Angels also perform in home games and competitions all over New Mexico. These events help them perfect their routines by taking the judges’ considerations in their jazz and pom performances as the Angels will be competing in both disciplines. When asked about the subjectivity of the sport, Angels senior DeLaney DeNio said that they often disagree with how the judges rating of their performances.
“We have to be undeniable,” DeNio said. “We have to be undeniably the best. Looking back at my freshman year, the judges probably didn’t like our dance but we were undeniable. We weren’t taking no for an answer and they could see that. They couldn't say no even if they don’t like it.”
With the combination of long practices and performing in games, fatigue comes into play and slows down the Angels’ process of being “undeniably the best.”
“Right now we have one girl with a hamstring injury,” Castro said. “I think this time of year is when we start going through minor injuries whether it is ankles or pulled muscles but we stretch and do the best we can with that.”
Besides an injury, the Angels are “self-motivated and ready to compete. The program is no stranger to the national stage with three national championships.
In late January, the Angels also swept through its competition at the New Mexico State University Spirit Championships, winning first in Pom, Jazz and Technique. Despite their success, the Charlie’s Angels this year have many young athletes on their roster with a handful of seniors to help them. Many of them have not seen the national stage but Castro said she is more nervous about the competition than the girls.
“I get super nervous,” Castro said. “Sometimes I have to chill out a little bit because I stress them out. I get super nervous for them but I get excited too. I need to learn to calm down because I’ve done all I can do, they just have to go out there. They are capable of winning, we just got to execute.”
Jacqueline Pappas and DaLaney DeNio are two of the three seniors on the Charlie’s Angels dance team, and they gave an insight into how they train as a team. “At the end of practice, we record our dance and take home that video,” Pappas said. “We watch ourselves or watch it with a partner. We give each other corrections and watch ourselves to ensure we’re improving.”
Pappas said that these corrections ensure they improve themselves and their peers, encouraging constructive criticism among all members. “There is no one that doesn’t listen,” Pappas said. “An eighth grader can correct a senior. It’s totally fine because everyone can take criticism.”
DeNio said there is nervousness before competing in Florida for a national title. “I’m nervous about going out there but it’s an excited nervous,” DeNio said. “I don’t feel like Kim has not prepared us to go out there, I think we are prepared. I think as the music comes on, we’ll be ready.”
If they don’t win, Pappas said she hopes her younger teammates enjoy the journey and process to a national championship. “If something were to happen where we weren’t going to win, we have to look back the entire year and be thankful for the opportunity to go,” Pappas said. “This is a very young team with only three seniors. I hope they are happy with themselves and how much they have improved. I’d like to thank our two coaches because Kim and Silvia are the most hardworking people I know and do everything they can to prepare the team. There’s nothing they could’ve done better.”
The Charlie’s Angels will leave a few days before the national competition begins on March 3.
