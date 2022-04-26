The Roswell High School varsity tennis team lost against the Clovis Wildcats with a team score of 4-5 in a district matchup at the New Mexico Military Institute tennis courts Saturday.
In boys singles, Roswell senior Ethan Shappard lost his match against the Wildcats’ David Case with set scores of 5-7 and 3-6; Roswell senior Joacin Luna won against Clovis’ Gerald Gonzales after a tiebreaker, with set scores of 4-6, 6-2 and 6-1; and Roswell senior Sean Brackeen lost against Clovis’ Roman Galvan, 4-6 and 5-7.
Roswell freshman Ferrell “J.R.” Garcia won against the Wildcats’ Titus Wampler with set scores of 6-3 and 7-6. Despite his win, Garcia’s usual happy demeanor changed after frustrations took hold in his match against Wampler. Garcia said his frustration came from his own game.
“When we were warming up, I was playing bad. After two games, I started playing worse,” Garcia said. “I got in my head and got mad. I picked myself back up and won.”
Senior Aldo Mata lost against the Wildcats’ Zach Morris, 0-6 and 1-6. Mata said that Morris outplayed him for the majority of the match.
“He did pretty good,” Mata said. “He kept tricking me. I would probably have to improve on everything, honestly. I missed practice this week. My serves weren’t hitting the same.”
Junior Alex Vargas lost against Clovis’ Taksh Patel with 5-7 and 2-6 set scores.
In girls singles, Roswell senior Paola Lozano lost against Clovis’ Ayia Al Saleh with set scores of 0-6 and 1-6. After the match, Lozano had a hard time recalling what she liked about her performance.
“I tried my best, which is the best thing I can get out of it,” Lozano said. “I just think about it optimistically and enjoy the game. Because if you think about it the bad way, you’re not getting anything out of it.”
Roswell junior Maddie Hicks lost against Clovis’ Niliyaah Hall with set scores of 7-6 (8), 3-6 and 9-1; and sophomore Karyme Lopez won against Hannah Heath, 7-5 and 6-4.
Senior Laci Sing defeated the Wildcats’ Charlesse Phillips 6-0 and 6-1. Sing is playing a spot higher than her usual fourth spot and stepped up to the challenge.
“I was kind of nervous because I wasn’t playing my spot,” Sing said. “I ended up doing pretty good. I kept my head in the game and stayed strong.”
In the boys’ doubles, Shappard and Brackeen won against Case and Gonzales with set scores of 6-3 and 6-3; Luna and Garcia won against Galvan and Morris, 6-4 and 6-2; and Roswell’s Mata and Vargas lost against Wampler and Patel, 1-6 and 2-6.
In girls’ doubles, Roswell’s Hicks and Sing lost against Al Saleh and Hall with set scores of 3-6 and 4-6. Roswell’s Lozano and senior Paulina Lomeli lost against Heath and Hansini Lingali, 2-6 and 3-6.
Roswell’s next match is the District Individuals Tournament at Clovis High School on Friday.
