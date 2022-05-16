ALBUQUERQUE — It was the final chapter in New Mexico Military Institute Colt head baseball coach Charlie Ward’s book as he is set to retire at the end of the season.
What a fine retirement gift he was given.
In the Class 3A state championship Saturday evening, the third-seeded Colts capped off a sensational season with a dominating 17-1 win over district foe and fifth-seeded East Mountain in five innings at Santa Ana Star Field.
NMMI captured its first state title since going back to back in 2001-2002.
It was a tough road to get the opportunity to hoist the coveted blue trophy. NMMI had to fend off Cobre after trailing 2-1 in the quarterfinals.
The Colts then overcame a six-run deficit to battle past Raton in the semifinals.
“My words are lost. Two fortunate games early in the quarters and the semis,” said Ward. “We played the best perfect game in all three phases today. Clutch hitting, quality at bats, two-out hitting and Luis (A. Patron) is the real deal.”
NMMI had gone 1-2 against the Timberwolves during district play.
It didn’t take long for the Colts to establish dominance. Luis A. Patron hit a three RBI double to center in the top of the first.
Patron did work on the mound, striking out the side in the bottom of the first.
The Colts extended the lead to 7-0 in the top of the second. Gentry Caplan drew a bases-loaded walk while Jose Barcelo was hit by a pitch with the bases full of Colts.
NMMI then capitalized on an error by the right fielder by scoring two runs.
The Timberwolves got their first hit in the form of a single in the bottom of the second off the bat of Trace Krueger. Patron then struck out the next two batters to get out of the frame.
NMMI did not take its foot off the gas pedal.
In the top of the third, NMMI’s lead grew to 11-0. Bailey Mego crossed home on a passed ball while Miguel Rivera delivered a two-RBI double to left.
Niko Rice later scored on an error by the third baseman.
Cooper Davis singled to left in the bottom of the third, but East Mountain was unable to produce any runs as Patron tallied two more strikeouts to work out of the inning.
The Colts exploded for six runs in the top of the fourth. NMMI got four quick runs off an error by the pitcher, two passed balls and a wild pitch.
Rivera delivered once more with an RBI single to right to make the score 16-0.
On a first and third situation, Rice scored on the throw to second to cap off the rally.
With the 10-run rule in effect, the Timberwolves scored their lone run with an RBI single by Garrett Hitchcock in the bottom of the fourth.
East Mountain had the bases loaded in its final at bat in the bottom of the fifth. Mego entered to pitch and struck out Garrett Darner, looking to end the game to send the Colts into a mass celebration.
The Colts ended the season with a nine-game winning streak.
Patron finished the year with a 9-1 record along with 161 total strikeouts and a 1.06 ERA. In the state title game, he struck out 12 batters in 4.2 innings while allowing four hits and one earned run.
At the plate, he went 1 for 4 with the double and three RBI.
Patron and the other three seniors had left for Roswell to receive their diplomas before returning to Albuquerque to help their teammates capture the blue trophy.
“I feel really good. I feel proud. My team scored a lot of runs and that helped me a lot with the confidence on the mound,” Patron said after the game. “It takes (hard) work every day.”
Rivera finished 2 for 4 with a single, double and three RBI while Mego went 1 for 2 with a single and a walk.
Barcelo was walked twice to finish 1 for 1 with a single and an RBI. Caplan reached base four times on three walks and a single as he went 1 for 1 with an RBI.
Barcelo finished with a team-high 46 hits and .535 average.
“I’m very proud to be a part of it. This is my last hoorah. I’m gonna have a new chapter of my life,” Ward said. “I’m happy for this team. I’m happy for NMMI, what it stands for, the administration, all the support I’ve been given all these years. This time the stars lined up for us. That’s baseball.”