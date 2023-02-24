NMMI Colt Lorenzo Peral finishes with game-high 16 points against Dexter Demons

New Mexico Military Institute Colt sophomore guard Lorenzo Peral shoots a three during the Colts 44-32 win over Dexter High School Tuesday. Peral finished with a game-high 16 points.

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

The New Mexico Military Institute Colts varsity basketball team defeated district-rival Dexter 44-32 in the first round of the District 4-3A tournament Tuesday night at Cahoon Armory.

It was the second time NMMI beat the Demons in four days, with Friday’s win securing third place in the district standings. Colt’s sophomore guard Lorenzo Peral had 16 points and sophomore center Torty Kalu-Ulu pulled down nine boards.