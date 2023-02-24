The New Mexico Military Institute Colts varsity basketball team defeated district-rival Dexter 44-32 in the first round of the District 4-3A tournament Tuesday night at Cahoon Armory.
It was the second time NMMI beat the Demons in four days, with Friday’s win securing third place in the district standings. Colt’s sophomore guard Lorenzo Peral had 16 points and sophomore center Torty Kalu-Ulu pulled down nine boards.
The Demons scored the first five points the night before Peral drained his first shot. Dexter answered with a 3-pointer, but Peral responded with the first of his three 3-pointers to end the first quarter in an 8-5 deficit.
Junior power forward Matthew McCargish opened the second period with a 3-pointer off the pass from Peral to tie the game, then the teammates switched roles as McCargish found Peral for the go-ahead 3. The Colts would maintain the lead throughout the rest of the contest.
After a 12-0 run by the Colts, Dexter scored their only points of the period with a late 3 from Brandon Calderon, who finished with a team-high 16 points, and NMMI took a 20-11 lead into the locker room.
The Demons caught fire early in the third as they closed the gap to three points, but Peral kept finding open shooters and assisted shots for McCargish and junior point guard Steven Griego to push the lead back to eight midway through the quarter.
Calderon briefly cut the NMMI lead back to single digits with a couple of made free throws, but McCargish scored three the old-fashioned way after being fouled and Peral but a bow on the frame with his last field goal of the night to put the Colts up 34-21.
McCargish and senior forward Alan Fontes, who came off the bench and had an efficient game, helped push the lead to 15 early in the fourth, but Dexter would chip away and get it back to single digits one more time with less than three minutes left to play.
But with time on their side, the Colts played keep away and made a few trips to the charity stripe to put the game away.
McCargish had 12 points and seven rebounds, sophomore shooting guard Diego Martinez added five and Kalu-Ulu chipped in four points to go with his game-high nine rebounds.
NMMI head coach Connor Williamson said he’s enjoyed seeing a different high scorer practically every game.
“This is probably the seventh or eighth guy to lead us in scoring and I knew ‘Zo was capable of it all year long,” Williamson said. “It’s great to see these guys hitting shots and doing the things we’ve worked on.”
Williamson said the development of Kalu-Ulu throughout the season has been rewarding and entertaining to watch.
“He’s just getting better and better,” Williamson said. “Every game his coordination gets better, the timing gets better. It’s been really fun watching him grow.”
Tuesday marked the season's final Colt home game, and Williamson, a former high school and junior college cadet and basketball player at NMMI, said it was a joy to play in the remastered Cahoon Armory, especially when the cadets are in the stands.
“This is the best environment I’ve been a part of here at NMMI,” Williamson said. “The gym is great and when we have the Corps behind us, it makes a big difference and the players appreciate it. Of course, our students have a lot of responsibilities so we can’t always fill the gym, but when we even get it half full, it’s definitely our sixth man.”
Williamson was pleased with the defensive performance, especially in the second quarter, and said the same effort would have to go on the road if the Colts want to keep playing past Thursday’s date in Tucumcari.
“Defense is something you can bring every single night, so it’s something we stress,” Williamson said. “We had our chances the last time in Tucumcari, but if we can bring the defensive effort and figure out a way to block out the noise, we can definitely win this road game.”
The Colts played at Tucumcari on Thursday evening in a district tournament semifinal game. A final score was not available at press time. The winner of that game will play at Ruidoso for the district tournament title on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.