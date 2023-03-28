New Mexico Military Institute's Nicolas Barcenas hits an RBI single against Tularosa

Colts sophomore outfielder Nicolas Barcenas hits an RBI single in the third inning against the Tularosa Wildcats Thursday night at the NMMI Ballpark during the 29th annual Roswell Sertoma Colt Classic.

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

NMMI beats Dexter Friday, Eunice to win tournament title Saturday evening

The Institute opened its home season Thursday in the nightcap of the 29th annual Roswell Sertoma Colt Classic with a run-rule victory over the Tularosa Wildcats 14-1.