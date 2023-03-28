NMMI beats Dexter Friday, Eunice to win tournament title Saturday evening
The Institute opened its home season Thursday in the nightcap of the 29th annual Roswell Sertoma Colt Classic with a run-rule victory over the Tularosa Wildcats 14-1.
Sophomore pitcher and shortstop Tegin Maloney tossed 58 pitches over five innings, 35 of them for strikes. He allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
“He threw a lot of first pitch strikes and his slider was pretty devastating,” acting head coach Greg Maloney said. “With his fast ball, he was able to hit the spots we were calling and they couldn’t catch up to it. They were aggressive at the plate and Tegin took advantage.”
Tegin Maloney said he felt good throwing the ball, especially in front of the home crowd.
“My fast ball was there. I pulled a couple pitches here and there, but I felt like I made them put the ball in play,” Tegin Maloney said. “I used a lot of breaking balls and they were going for them. We have the best field in the state and the crowd was supportive. It was a fun night.”
Sophomore centerfielder Nicolas Barcenas was the top hitter for the Colts, going 3-for-4 with three runs batted in.
“He’s a guy that makes a lot of contact and he doesn’t necessarily hit the ball out of the park, but he finds holes whether to the left or right,” Greg Maloney said. “He plays the game hard and he’s on fire right now.
Junior outfielder Roman Fox managed a single hit, but drove in five runs and senior first baseman Miguel Rivera went 0-for-2, but walked twice, plated two runs and scored three times.
Maloney said the Colts would need to hit the ball better when they face district-rival Dexter in the second semifinal game. The Demons took down the Hatch Valley Bears 9-6 earlier in the day.
“They are a young team and they’re moving up,” Greg Maloney said. “We’re gonna have to hit the ball better. Put the ball in play and make their defense work. We’ll have our hands full.”
In other Colt Classic action on the first day, the Santa Rosa Lions made quick work of the Hatch Valley Bears 11-0 and the defending Class 2A state champion Eunice Cardinals turned a close game into a blowout with an 18-7 win over the Texico Wolverines.
In day two of the tournament on Friday, the Colts beat Dexter in five innings, 12-0. The other championship semifinal saw Eunice get a victory over Santa Rosa, 4-2. In the consolation bracket, the first game was a 7-6 close game with Capitan beating Texico. The second semifinal saw another one-run game as Hatch Valley won 4-3 over Tularosa.
On Saturday, the seventh-place game was a 9-2 win for Capitan over Hatch Valley. In the consolation championship game, Texico handled Tularosa by a score of 13-2. The third-place game was Dexter against Santa Rosa. The Lions won 11-6 over the Demons. On Saturday night, the Colts played in the championship game against the Eunice Cardinals. NMMI avenged a loss to Eunice on March 14 and defeated the Cardinals, 7-2.
NMMI (8-1) starts district play today with a home game against Sandia Prep. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
