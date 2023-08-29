Colts' Cole Seidenberger against Cloudcroft

NMMI quarterback Cole Seidenberger scrambles during the Colts’ 49-6 road win over the Cloudcroft Bears Friday night. The junior from Ruidoso outran the Bears for a 62-yard touchdown in the first quarter and didn’t commit any turnovers on a wet night in the Lincoln National Forest.

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

The Colt varsity football team notched another road victory Friday night in Cloudcroft, topping the Bears 49-6 with a sustained ground attack that racked up more than 350 yards.

“We did some good things tonight,” NMMI head coach John O’Mera said. “The best part is we got everybody a lot of playing time, which is huge for us because we have so many kids that haven’t played much or any football before.”