The Colt varsity football team notched another road victory Friday night in Cloudcroft, topping the Bears 49-6 with a sustained ground attack that racked up more than 350 yards.
“We did some good things tonight,” NMMI head coach John O’Mera said. “The best part is we got everybody a lot of playing time, which is huge for us because we have so many kids that haven’t played much or any football before.”
Junior quarterback Cole Seidenberger didn’t complete any of his three pass attempts in the wet weather, but the new signal-caller rushed four times for 62 yards including a long touchdown scamper late in the first quarter. Last week, he went 4-for-5 for 126 yards and a touchdown.
“In the two games he’s played, he’s done well. The big thing is he’s not turning the ball over and anytime you can do that, you have a chance to win,” O’Mera said. “He can throw the ball well and that’s going to help us out, keep people from ganging up on us.”
Once the Colts jumped out to a big lead in the first half, the passing game went by the wayside and the cadets pounded the rock. Ten players had at least two rushing attempts, led by junior Cohen Tomasits with 90 yards on three tries, including a 49-yard sprint to the end zone in the second quarter.
Two players had a single rushing attempt — junior Tegin Maloney, who powered his way into the end zone from four yards out just a few minutes after Tomasits scored, and Dane Jeffress who picked up 22 yards on his lone carry.
On the defensive side, senior defensive back Santiago Lordmendez led the Colts with seven total tackles, including one for a four-yard loss. Senior linebacker Steven Griego stepped in front of a Bears pass in the first half’s final seconds and took it 20 yards to pay dirt. Senior Petr Kozinets had NMMI’s lone sack, a 12-yarder.
Newcomer Hunter Terry, a sophomore from Houston, Texas, missed his first two PAT kicks, but made three before the end of the half, with the Colts leading 40-6. Late in the game, Terry showed off his range with a 40-yard field goal, a feat that didn’t surprise O’Mera.
“Early in our practices, he was kicking unbelievably, and then we didn’t work on it for a week or so,” he said. “So he was in a little slump and obviously figured it out during this game. He can be a weapon and could be a big one in a close game.”
The Colts have been road warriors so far this season, but finally get to play on the Slab this Friday when they take on an always-tough Texico Wolverines squad at 7 p.m.
“It’s going to be fun for me, because it’s been a long time since I’ve been in front of that crowd and that excitement,” O’Mera said with a smile. “I know our kids will be fired up to play in front of the Corps, but we’re going to need a great week of practice. Texico might be the best team on our schedule.”
