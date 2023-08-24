Colts' Nicolas Barcenas clears a ball against Roswell

Senior Nicolas Barcenas clears a ball during the second half of the Colts 2-1 victory over the Roswell Coyotes Tuesday evening on Stapp Parade Field.

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

The Colt Varsity Soccer team started their season off on the right foot with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Roswell High Coyotes under a cloudy sky on Stapp Parade Field Tuesday evening.

“I couldn’t be happier with our first game of the season. The communication was there and they played a really good game against a good team,” NMMI head coach John Barbour said. “We’re not in shape just yet, we’ve only been at it for a couple weeks. We’ve learned each others names and now we’ll learn to play together.”