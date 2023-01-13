The Colts' boys basketball teams picked up big wins Tuesday night in Hagerman, with the junior varsity thumping the JV Bobcats 80-6 before the varsity squad took down the home team 60-34.
Ernesto Martinez led the way for NMMI with 14 points, scoring seven in the first quarter and going 3-for-4 from the free throw line in the fourth. Matthew McCargish had 10 points, Diego Martinez and Lorenzo Peral scored eight apiece and Humberto Romero chipped in with five.
Nine of the 11 players that hit the court for the Colts scored points.
"This team is so well rounded. We rotated 11 guys tonight and that's how we're going to play all season long," said NMMI head coach Connor Williamson. "Ernesto has been the guy leading our scoring for the most part, but we have different guys that can step up any night."
NMMI held Hagerman to single-digit points during three quarters of the contest, applying constant pressure on defense and forcing the Bobcats into bad passes.
"Our plan was to play full court with these guys tonight and they did that very well," Williamson said. "I'm definitely happy with their effort."
The Colts played their first game on Jan. 5, but other teams in the state had already played a handful of games while the cadets were back home for the holiday break. The Colts went 1-2 at the Jal tournament before evening their record tonight. The Colts won't get to play in the friendly confines of Cahoon Armory until Jan. 19.
"It's good to get road games in and just be ready to play anywhere," Williamson said. "We're definitely progressing. I like the way we're going right now."