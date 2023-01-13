Hagerman freshman Felix Chacon

NMMI Sports Press Photo

Hagerman freshman Felix Chacon defends the basket against NMMI sophomore Diego Martinez during the first half of the Colts’ 60-34 win over the Bobcats in Hagerman Tuesday night. NMMI’s JV squad won 80-6.

The Colts' boys basketball teams picked up big wins Tuesday night in Hagerman, with the junior varsity thumping the JV Bobcats 80-6 before the varsity squad took down the home team 60-34.

Ernesto Martinez led the way for NMMI with 14 points, scoring seven in the first quarter and going 3-for-4 from the free throw line in the fourth. Matthew McCargish had 10 points, Diego Martinez and Lorenzo Peral scored eight apiece and Humberto Romero chipped in with five.