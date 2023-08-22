Alejandro Piedras had a monster game for the Colts win over Tigers

New Mexico Military Institute Colt sophomore running back Alejandro Piedras had a monster game for the Colts against Alamogordo High's JV with 68 yards on eight carries and four rushing touchdowns on Saturday.

 NMMI Sports Press Photo

The New Mexico Military Institute Colt football team took down the Alamogordo High School's JV squad on Saturday with a final score of 36-7 to start off the season.

NMMI racked up 471 yards of total offense while allowing only 105 yards on the defensive side, giving the Colts, and first-year head coach John O’Mera, a decisive victory.