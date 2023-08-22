The New Mexico Military Institute Colt football team took down the Alamogordo High School's JV squad on Saturday with a final score of 36-7 to start off the season.
NMMI racked up 471 yards of total offense while allowing only 105 yards on the defensive side, giving the Colts, and first-year head coach John O’Mera, a decisive victory.
The Institute was dominant on both sides of the ball for most of the game, especially during the first half of play.
The defense started things off, forcing a “three-and-out” on the Tiger’s initial offensive series, then continued that trend, allowing just one first down and 20 total yards, for the next 24 minutes.
The offense scored on their first four opening possessions.
The first was a 76-yard drive in five plays, giving the Colts a 6-0 lead with 8:36 left in the first. Sophomore running back Alejandro Piedras capped the industry with a seven-yard rumble into the end zone, his first of four rushing touchdowns on the afternoon.
NMMI scored again four minutes later, with a 68-yard, six-play effort. Piedras earned the six points with a 12-yard rush, making it 12-0.
The third drive started at the Tiger 46-yard line, after the Colt defense stopped a fourth-and-four passing play for no gain. NMMI linebackers Tegin Maloney and Steven Griego combined for the tackle at the line of scrimmage.
The NMMI offense then went back to work, marching the ball methodically into the end zone with six straight rushes by three different backs: Alejandro Lopez, Cohen Tomasits, and Piedras. Piedras again took the ball across the goal line for the score, this time from 13 yards out. Tomasits rushed in for the two-point conversion to make it 20-0 with 9:14 left in the half.
NMMI scored once more before going into the locker room, again thanks to a short field, set up by a fourth down stop by the Colt ‘D’.
O’Mera then elected to go to the air. Junior quarterback Cole Seidenburger responded by completing a pair of passes: one for six yards to soph running back Alex Sanchez, then a 40-yard touchdown strike to sophomore wide receiver Fidel Mukeh.
NMMI had another chance to score before the half, after the Institute defense forced and recovered a Tiger fumble at the Alamo 35. The Colts rushed the ball down to the Tiger 4 over eight plays, but a dive play to Maloney came up just inches short of pay dirt and the horn sounded before NMMI could get off another play.
The Colts came out flat in the third, fumbling a few plays after receiving the kickoff, and giving up the ball to the Tigers at NMMI’s 14-yard line.
But the defense came up big again with an interception at the NMMI 2 by junior defensive back Noah Martinez.
NMMI’s final score came at the tail-end of the third quarter to make it 36-0. From three yards out, Piedras earned the golden sombrero with his fourth rushing touchdown.
In the fourth, with the luxury of a significant lead and running clock, O’Mera substituted freely to give his other players some quality play time. The NMMI Colts are traveling to Cloudcroft to play the Bears this Friday.
