The Roswell High School boys wrestling team fell short against Hobbs High School in the Boys District 4-5A Championships on Thursday night at the Roswell High School gym with a final score of 37-30 on Teacher’s Night.
In the 107-pound weight class, Roswell sophomore Charles Martinito kept the round even but lost by a decision of 5-2 against Hobbs’ Jose Chavez.
Hobbs freshman Joshua Allison took down Roswell freshman Adrian Garcia with 10 seconds left in the first round in a 114-pound match.
Roswell’s Nathaniel Lujan, in the 121-pound weight class, lasted four rounds against Hobbs sophomore Manny Slate until Slate got the points needed to break the tie with a score of 8-6. Roswell sophomore Bubba Marrujo lost via decision against Hobbs senior Arick Serrano with a score of 6-3.
Senior Jerry Romero brought Roswell its first pin against Hobbs’ Alek Doporto halfway through the first round of a 133-pound match. Hobbs senior Kendal Herbst took down Roswell freshman Antinee Graham with 30 seconds left in the first round of the 139.
In the 145-pound weight class, Hobbs junior Miguel Gonzalez won against Roswell freshman Essiah Avitia with a major decision of 14-6. Roswell sophomore Luis Godoy took down Hobbs’ Aidan Gluhm in the second round of the 152.
Roswell senior Kelvin Alarcon won via fall against David Padilla, scoring 15-5 before taking Padilla down in the third round of the 160-pound weight class. Roswell sophomore Keegan Nichols won against Hobbs senior Cameron Hernandez via fall in the third round of the 172.
After the match, Nichols said he was not proud of the victory as he disagreed with the official’s call for a pin on Hernandez.
“I was on bottom, and it was 3-0 to start the third period,” Nichols said. “I was trying to get the escape and it turned into a scramble. It got to the point where he tried to roll me over for a tilt and I guess the ref saw it as him being on his back long enough to be a pin but I felt it was too fast. I felt like it should have gone a different way. Maybe I wouldn’t have won, but it would’ve been a more fair way to wrestle.”
Hobbs senior Rene Pages took down Jesus Leyva via fall with 11 seconds left in the first period of the 189-pound weight class. In the 215, Roswell’s Jonathon Hernandez took down Hobbs’ Landon Needham via fall shortly after the first round.
Finally, Roswell freshman Ethan Lopez lost against Hobbs’ Joshua Ray via fall in the first period.
Coyotes wrestling head coach Jesse Boggs said that his team exceeded expectations despite their youth.
“It was much closer than what it is on paper,” Boggs said. “I thought they’d be more ahead of us so, big shoutout to my guys’ perseverance. Our average grade on our team is nine and a half, and we are a young team against a team with multiple juniors and seniors. To finish second in a district where we’ve never finished second is fantastic; I could not be more proud of them.”
The Roswell High Wrestling team will host the Cleveland Dual on Wednesday at Roswell High School, and regionals for girls wrestling start on the following Friday.
“At this point, we are getting our cardio to peak level so they can go all three periods at state and regionals to qualify,” Boggs said. “I just want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting us. Shout out to our teachers. We thank our teachers for impacting our kids significantly; they do an unsung job of being a daily hero for our children and our wrestlers."
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
