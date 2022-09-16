Roswell
The Roswell Coyotes improved to 4-1 on the season Friday night with a home win against the visiting Carlsbad Cavemen. The Coyotes defeated the Cavemen 47-6 at the Wool Bowl. Carlsbad is now 2-3.
The Coyotes’ next game will be on the road against Clovis Sept. 23.
Goddard
The Goddard Rockets lost on the road against the Piedra Vista Panthers Friday night by a score of 47-29. The Rockets’ record now stands at 3-2 while the Panthers improved to 5-0.
The Rockets will look to return to their winning ways Sept. 23 when they host Gadsden at the Wool Bowl.
Friday night's prep football scoreboard (provided by the Associated Press):
Atrisco Heritage 59, West Mesa 54
Capital 17, Albuquerque Academy 0
Clayton 58, Menaul 12
Cleveland 61, Artesia 33
Deming 51, Belen 20
Denver City, Texas 39, Lovington 16
EP Riverside, Texas 35, Alamogordo 21
Eldorado 28, Clovis 27
Espanola Valley 38, Gallup 6
Farwell, Texas 48, Texico 0
Highland 48, Del Norte 0
Hobbs 30, Rio Rancho 20
Hope Christian 35, Grants 7
Ignacio, Colo. 54, Navajo Prep 18
La Cueva 49, Los Lunas 17
Laguna-Acoma 32, Wingate 30
Logan 56, Mesilla Valley Christian 6
Lordsburg 46, Melrose 32
Los Alamos 42, Pojoaque 0
Loving 49, Mescalero Apache 0
Newcomb 20, Crownpoint 16
Raton 37, Escalante 6
Roswell 47, Carlsbad 6
Ruidoso 36, Cobre 20
Santa Teresa 28, Valencia 22, OT
Volcano Vista 33, Sandia 7
