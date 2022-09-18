Roswell defeated the Carlsbad Cavemen Friday night at the Wool Bowl by a final score of 47-6.
The last time the Coyotes were home, they suffered through a 51-7 loss against the Hobbs Eagles. Despite a few injuries in the lineup, Roswell fixed many mistakes that had subtracted from their offensive capabilities.
In the first quarter, the Coyotes put up 22 points with a combination of unopposed touchdowns and two-point conversions.
Defensively, players like senior defensive end Robert Truex and senior defensive tackle Sylvester Lomeli anchored the Coyotes. Roswell also did a good job keeping the Cavemen receivers in check, forcing Carlsbad to carry the football through the Coyotes’ defensive line.
“I think everybody just executed well on their assignments just the way we drew it up,” Roswell senior guard Jesus Campos said. “We executed our game plan. Everybody was just hungry to play, everybody is hungry to win, and we are coming for that state championship. Believe that.”
With a strong defense and fewer errors, Roswell’s lead ballooned to 35 by the end of the half and the Cavemen could not answer back in a significant way.
“I think we did really well on all phases,” Coyotes head coach Jeff Lynn said. “We blocked three kicks on special teams tonight ... They scored a touchdown late but that was against our JV kids so, just a good complete win. I didn’t really expect this. Obviously, they got a new coaching staff and some things going on but I thought our kids played well. We still got things to clean up. We turned over the ball twice tonight and some other things in offense we want to clean up.”
The only time the Cavemen scored against the Coyotes was in the fourth quarter on a four-yard rushing touchdown by Carlsbad senior Eli Asay.
Roswell is currently 4-1 on the season and will be playing the Wildcats at Clovis High School next.
