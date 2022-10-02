The Roswell Coyotes took down the previously undefeated Piedra Vista Panthers Friday at the Wool Bowl by a final score of 32-14.
The Panthers could not get anything going in their first possession against the Coyotes' defense.
Piedra Vista’s possession ended when Roswell sophomore defensive tackle Noah Lynn and Robert Truex brought down Panther senior running back Zach Mora-Dotson on fourth down with two yards to go.
On the Coyotes’ next possession, with the help of Roswell junior quarterback Manny Fuentez, the Coyotes kept getting through the Panthers' defense and got the game's first touchdown by pushing the pile with two yards to go.
Piedra Vista’s second possession in the first quarter only generated three yards and they had to punt the ball away. The Coyotes were able to get a few first downs in their second possession, but Piedra Vista’s defense stiffened, ending the Coyotes’ possession with a sack.
But later, Coyotes cornerback Wesley Gallegos sniffed out a pass intended for Panther junior Hunter Schwartz for a pick-six, putting Roswell up 14-0.
The first quarter set the scene for the rest of the game and Roswell dominated the Panthers.
In the second, Piedra Vista matched Roswell in touchdowns but had significant ground to cover.
The Panthers finally had the Coyotes scrambling to make something out of a fourth down in the third quarter. Still, while falling to his right, Roswell's Fuentez threw a sidearm pass to sprinting junior wide receiver Josh Estrada for a touchdown.
“So basically, the route was supposed to be a curl,” Estrada said. “Fuentes and I locked eyes. I saw him targeting me, and once he threw that ball, I just dove for it, put my hands out and caught it.”
With time running out for the Panthers, Piedra Vista senior quarterback Logan Howell took charge by making plays and carrying the ball himself to get yardage. Despite their best efforts, the Panthers could not get their offense going.
“They’re just a really good football team, you know. They came out, played hard, played physical, and were well-coached too,” Howell said. “We just didn’t come out tonight and play the way we need to.”
The Panthers were able to get one more touchdown in the fourth from a connection between Howell and Panther senior Bryce Joshlin, but there was not enough time to mount a comeback.
“Speed of play," Piedra Vista head coach Jared Howell said. "You’ve got a program like this that play at a different speed than we were playing at. You’ve got to understand that no matter how good you play, they’re going to make plays and you’ve got to make your own. We’ll have to go back and look at the film, but we made some mistakes that we probably got away with on other teams, that you can’t get away with here.
"The kids are going to be disappointed in some of the things that we did or did not do that would have been successful or led to their success. There are many things we can do and we’ll be better for it, no doubt.”
Roswell will be going into district play with a 6-1 record and will take the week off before their next game against the Artesia Bulldogs on Oct. 14. Piedra Vista, now 6-1, will also take the next week off and will play Miyamura on Oct. 14.
“The kids played well," Roswell head coach Jeff Lynn said. “... just a tough, hard-fought win for us. The kind of win that helps build momentum heading into district. We got a bye week, so the number one thing is to get healed up. We got some guys hurt but it’s always good to win heading into district.”
