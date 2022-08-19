Roswell
The Roswell Coyotes won their season-opener against Lovington Friday night at the Wool Bowl, running away with the contest to post a final score of 69-29.
The Coyotes are 1-0 as they now look toward a week-two matchup against Santa Fe. That road contest is set for Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.
Goddard
The Goddard Rockets opened their 2022 season with a road win against Santa Teresa Friday night, 19-3.
The 1-0 Rockets will be at home next week, Aug. 26, to host the Carlsbad Cavemen at the Wool Bowl. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
--
Other New Mexico prep football scores from Friday night, provided by the Associated Press, include:
Alamogordo 41, Valencia 0
Artesia 30, Carlsbad 27
Centennial 38, Cleveland 35
Cibola 39, Eldorado 29
Deming 75, Del Norte 0
Duncan, Okla. 27, Lordsburg 19
Gateway Christian 57, Ramah 0
Grants def. Capital, forfeit
Hatch Valley 55, Laguna-Acoma 0
Hobbs 46, Clovis 7
Hozho 57, Ramah 0
Jal 65, Tucumcari 0
La Cueva 30, Rio Rancho 7
Los Lunas 45, Belen 0
Melrose 50, Legacy 0
Moriarty 50, Gallup 0
NMMI 43, Mescalero Apache 12
Portales 31, Highland 16
Ruidoso 20, Gadsden 0
Silver 52, Kirtland Central 0
Socorro 50, Pojoaque 0
Tohatchi 12, Shiprock 7
Tularosa 30, Hot Springs 0
Valley 36, Bernalillo 0
West Las Vegas 34, Escalante 13
