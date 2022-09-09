The Goddard Rockets improved to 3-1 on the season Friday night with a win over the Miyamura Patriots at the Wool Bowl, 49-27. The Rockets found the end zone early and often in defeating the visiting Patriots. Goddard will go on the road next week to face the Piedra Vista (Farmington) Panthers.
The Roswell Coyotes bounced back from a tough loss to Hobbs at the Wool Bowl last week by defeating the Los Lunas Tigers on the road Friday night. Roswell beat the defending state champions 35-23 in Los Lunas. Next week, Roswell (3-1) will be at home to face the visiting Carlsbad Cavemen.
Friday night's prep football scoreboard (provided by the Associated Press):
Alamogordo 38, Capital 14
Atrisco Heritage 53, Manzano 0
Bloomfield 17, Albuquerque Academy 14
Centennial 49, Mayfield 13
Durango, Colo. 55, Aztec 0
EP Bel Air, Texas 53, Chaparral 0
Espanola Valley 28, West Las Vegas 14
Estancia 48, Escalante 18
Eunice 55, Hot Springs 13
Gadsden 21, Clint, Texas 12
Gateway Christian 56, Grady 0
Hatch Valley 37, Anthony, Texas 33
Keams Canyon Hopi, Ariz. 32, Zuni 0
La Cueva 38, Volcano Vista 28
Montezuma-Cortez, Colo. 40, Kirtland Central 16
Olton, Texas 34, Texico 20
Rio Rancho 20, Organ Mountain 13
Santa Rosa 60, Tularosa 14
Shiprock 60, Monument Valley, Utah 8
Tse Yi Gai def. Reserve, forfeit
West Mesa 27, Albuquerque High 21, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bernalillo vs. Highland, ppd.
Santa Fe vs. Silver, ppd. to Sep 10th.