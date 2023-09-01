The Roswell High School varsity boys' soccer team won against the visiting Artesia High School Bulldogs in overtime behind junior Raul Gonzalez’s unassisted goal at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex.
The Coyotes are coming off a 2-1 victory over their neighbor, the Goddard Rockets, and the Bulldogs are coming off a 2-1 win over Moriarty High School. In the victory against Goddard, the Roswell team held the Rockets to one goal in the second period, playing off the goals scored by junior Julio Vasquez and Hiram Alvarado.
The Coyotes continued their aggressiveness in this game and attacked Artesia’s net throughout the match. Artesia got their chances at the Roswell goal but the Coyotes defense gave the Bulldogs different looks.
At the end of regulation, Roswell had over a dozen shots on goal but none have gone through. Roswell junior Raul Gonzalez was the Coyote’s third try that went through the defense in the overtime period. Gonzalez did a quick summary of his unassisted goal against Artesia.
“The ball happened to go to me and I thought ‘I could break this guy,” Gonzalez said. “I faked him, I took the shot and then the ball went it. We had a lot of opportunities, we honestly did. We were unlucky until we were lucky.”
Gonzalez said they must carry momentum toward their tournament in the Las Cruces Invitational, facing Deming at 2 p.m. today. With this win against the Bulldogs, Roswell improves to a 2-1 record for the season.
“They fought hard and showed exactly what we’ve been working on this offseason. Those days of them running nonstop and everything we’ve worked on came together,” Roswell varsity boys soccer head coach Nick Biggs said. “Artesia is an excellent and well-coached team. Both teams fought hard and both teams wanted it tonight.”