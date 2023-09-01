The Roswell High School varsity boys' soccer team won against the visiting Artesia High School Bulldogs in overtime behind junior Raul Gonzalez’s unassisted goal at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex.

The Coyotes are coming off a 2-1 victory over their neighbor, the Goddard Rockets, and the Bulldogs are coming off a 2-1 win over Moriarty High School. In the victory against Goddard, the Roswell team held the Rockets to one goal in the second period, playing off the goals scored by junior Julio Vasquez and Hiram Alvarado.