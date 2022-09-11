20220911 RHS file

David Rocha Photo

In this Aug. 19 file photo, Christian Hernandez (4) runs through the Lovington defense at the Wool Bowl. On Friday night, the Coyotes defeated Los Lunas on the road, improving to 3-1 on the season.

The Roswell Coyotes improved their record to 3-1 on the season with a resounding road win over the defending state champion Los Lunas Tigers Friday night. The Coyotes came out on top 35-23.

It was a bounce-back win after a disappointing loss to Hobbs at the Wool Bowl the previous week. The Coyotes now move on to preparing for a familiar opponent, the Carlsbad Cavemen, who will travel to the Wool Bowl for a game against Roswell Friday night.