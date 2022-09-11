The Roswell Coyotes improved their record to 3-1 on the season with a resounding road win over the defending state champion Los Lunas Tigers Friday night. The Coyotes came out on top 35-23.
It was a bounce-back win after a disappointing loss to Hobbs at the Wool Bowl the previous week. The Coyotes now move on to preparing for a familiar opponent, the Carlsbad Cavemen, who will travel to the Wool Bowl for a game against Roswell Friday night.
Roswell head coach Jeff Lynn came away from the win over Los Lunas feeling good about the Coyotes' effort in all phases of the game.
“I thought the boys really did a good job tonight,” Lynn said. “We fumbled the ball two times inside the 5-yard line … had we not done that, it's not really even that close. I thought the boys played well defensively and I thought offensively we got going, and our special teams were good. All three phases, I thought they did a good job.”
This will mark Carlsbad's second trip to the Wool Bowl so far this season — they were here to face Goddard Aug. 26, and dealt the Rockets their only loss of the season thus far, 35-28.
It's been a mixed bag for Carlsbad in the weeks since. The Cavemen fell on hard times the following week versus Volcano Vista (Albuquerque), losing 32-19. But they recovered well Friday night, trouncing Clovis 55-14.
Lynn wants his team to protect the football better as the season progresses.
“We've got to take care of the ball,” he emphasized. “We can't fumble two times inside the 5-yard line and expect to win too many games that way. We've got to get a little bit more consistent in the passing game.”
Kickoff against Carlsbad is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at the Wool Bowl.