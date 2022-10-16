The Roswell High School varsity football team lost their first district game against Artesia High School with a final score of 46-28 Friday night at the Bulldog Bowl.
Artesia opened up the first quarter with 22 points and shut down the Coyotes on defense. Despite effective adjustments in the third quarter, the Coyotes could not recover from the damage the Bulldogs caused early on.
“I mean, we just got whipped on all three phases,” Coyotes varsity football head coach Jeff Lynn said. “They jumped out on us 22 to nothing. We basically spotted them 22 points and that’s against a good team, you can’t do that. Our bottom line is that I hope we get another chance at them. We got to keep the big picture in mind. They played better than we did last night but hopefully we get another chance at ‘em and maybe we can play better down the road against Mayfield. We just got to keep getting better, learn from this and move forward.”
This is Roswell High’s second loss of the season and their first game in district play. The Coyotes are scheduled to face the Trojans at Mayfield High School next Friday. Both teams are 0-1 on the district stage.
“Our backs are both against the wall,” Lynn said. “That’s a proud program with good coaches and they are going to give us their best effort. So, we need to have a good week of practice, prepare to win, and then we got to go on the road. We backed ourselves into a corner here and we’re going to have to respond with a great week of practice and a good game.”
