This Friday should be interesting for football fans as the undefeated Roswell High School varsity football team faces the Hobbs High School Eagles, another undefeated team, at the Roswell Wool Bowl.

The Coyotes are coming in from a 50-0 victory against the Santa Fe Demons on the road last Friday. On the same day, the Eagles overtook Artesia High School at home by a final score of 69-48.