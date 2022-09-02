This Friday should be interesting for football fans as the undefeated Roswell High School varsity football team faces the Hobbs High School Eagles, another undefeated team, at the Roswell Wool Bowl.
The Coyotes are coming in from a 50-0 victory against the Santa Fe Demons on the road last Friday. On the same day, the Eagles overtook Artesia High School at home by a final score of 69-48.
With the Eagles surpassing a district rival in Artesia, this matchup will test Roswell’s strength in the standings.
In Dexter, the Demons are facing the Hagerman Bobcats for the annual Battle of the Bridges.
The Demons did not have a good start to the season, losing two games on the road against Santa Rosa and West Las Vegas. This time, Dexter is hosting Hagerman hoping to rope in a win against the Bobcats.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats have won their last two games against Capitan and Mescalero Apache, beating them 21-8 and 49-0, respectively. Hagerman will be traveling for the first time this season to see the Demons.
Three teams from Roswell will be on the road: Goddard, Gateway Christian and the New Mexico Military Institute Colts.
For Goddard, they will be up against the Wildcats at Deming High School.
Both teams have a record of 1-1 and both teams are coming off a loss. Goddard lost against Carlsbad and Deming lost against Organ Mountain last Friday.
The Gateway Warriors are going to Ramah High School to play the Mustangs on the road. This is the second time the Warriors have faced Ramah this season and Gateway earlier defeated them 57-0.
Finally, the Colts are traveling to Texico High School to go against the Wolverines. Both teams remain undefeated.
In college football, the NMMI Broncos are going to face Utah’s Snow College Badgers this Saturday at the Wool Bowl.
