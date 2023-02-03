The Roswell High School varsity boys wrestling team lost against the visiting Cleveland High School on Wednesday at the RHS main gym with a final team score of 54-15 during senior night.
Coyotes varsity wrestling head coach Jesse Boggs said he is frustrated with the results against the perennial state placers.
“It’s frustrating,” Boggs said. “I didn’t think we came out ready. They are much older than us and one of the state’s premier programs, but that’s what we aspire to be. You want your guys to compete against the best and now they know what it takes to beat the best. That’s a good loss to take before regionals because it is a good wake-up call that things can be over quickly if you are not careful. We just have to get better. Proud of my guys who won, proud of my guys who fought, but as a team, we have to do better.”
Three Coyote wrestlers scored points against the Storm. In the 121-pound weight class, freshman Nathaniel Lujan took down Cleveland’s Matthew Mascarenas in the first period with 25 seconds left. Cleveland’s Andrew Rivera had to withdraw due to an ankle injury in the first period against Roswell freshman Ethan Lopez at the 285.
Roswell senior Kelvin Alarcon won via a narrow decision against Ruger Stewart with a score of 3-2.
“Cleveland’s always been a good team,” Alarcon said. “We expected that it would be rough going into the duals. It’s always going to be a hard match. We expected nothing less from them being a top 5A school.”
Alarcon said he was glad his younger teammates got some mat time against Cleveland to gain the experience they need for their upcoming regionals meet.
“It’s not about the losses but more about the learning,” Alarcon said. “Yeah you’re going to lose but are you going to mope about it or learn from it?”
The Roswell High wrestling team is gearing up to go to regionals starting with the girls starting today at 1 p.m. at Del Norte High School in Albuquerque and Saturday at 9 a.m. Roswell senior Neriah Martin, one of the team’s captains, said that she is proud of the progress that everyone made so far in the season.
“It’s exciting and sad because it’s my last time,” Martin said. “A bunch of them came in and didn’t know anything, and many wrestle scared. Now, I’m like ‘Y’all are getting good! I’m proud of y’all.’ So, they have come a long way from what I’ve seen. I just want to say good luck to everyone and hopefully, everyone does well.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
