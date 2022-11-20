The Roswell High School varsity football team lost in a Class 5A semifinal game of the 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championship against the Piedra Vista Panthers on Saturday at the Wool Bowl with a final score of 13-7.

The Coyotes were able to keep the Panthers on their toes in the first half despite Piedra Vista getting the first strike. Roswell got a passing touchdown from a Manny Fuentez and Miguel Garcia connection to make the score 7-7. Despite a strong defense by the Coyotes, the Panthers were able to generate their own offense by getting interceptions against Roswell and took advantage of those extra possession. The Coyotes tried to get something going late in the fourth quarter but the clock ran out and now the Panthers are set to take on Artesia.