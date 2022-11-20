The Roswell High School varsity football team lost in a Class 5A semifinal game of the 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championship against the Piedra Vista Panthers on Saturday at the Wool Bowl with a final score of 13-7.
The Coyotes were able to keep the Panthers on their toes in the first half despite Piedra Vista getting the first strike. Roswell got a passing touchdown from a Manny Fuentez and Miguel Garcia connection to make the score 7-7. Despite a strong defense by the Coyotes, the Panthers were able to generate their own offense by getting interceptions against Roswell and took advantage of those extra possession. The Coyotes tried to get something going late in the fourth quarter but the clock ran out and now the Panthers are set to take on Artesia.
Roswell High football head coach Jeff Lynn praised the Panthers for their play and his kids for playing their hearts out this season. “I’m just proud of this team,” Lynn said. “Because of COVID, these seniors didn’t get a season during their sophomore year and to bounce back, I’m just super proud of these kids. A lot of these kids come from single-parent homes and it’s a battle for them to play sometimes. I’m just extremely proud of my group. We’re always going to be humble in victory and in defeat, we’re going to give credit when credit is due. Hats off to Piedra Vista. They came down here and did what they had to do. It’s playoff football and you can’t turn the ball over six to seven times and expect to win. Hats off to them. We are not going to make any excuses, they did a good job.”
With the season over, Roswell offensive linebacker Adrian Anaya gave some advice to the younger guys who will carry the Coyotes torch for next season. “Get in the weight room and work on your craft, keep up the grind,” Anaya said.
Roswell junior wide receiver Jordan Weathersby is one of the main pieces for the team next year and he said that this loss will be fuel for next year’s run. He also has some advice for his seniors and his teammates. “I hope that if they go to college that they keep positive and that I trust that they will have a bright future ahead of them,” Weathersby said. “I know we played our hearts out this season but it happens. We just have to look forward to next year. Next year, I’m going to bring everything and I hope my teammates are right there with me.”
Roswell middle linebacker Damian Quezada is another junior who is looking to bring back the blue trophy next year and he said that their future looks bright. “We have great players, we just got to keep getting better and better,” Quezada said. “We gotta start in this offseason getting stronger and getting better. Put some weight on. Really, we just need to work a lot and we’ll see you at the state championship for sure.”
Roswell High ended its season with a 9-3 record and 2-1 in district play. The Piedra Vista Panthers are set to play the Artesia Bulldogs next weekend.
