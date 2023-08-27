The Roswell High School varsity boys soccer team held onto their first-half lead to win against their neighborhood rival Goddard High School with a final score of 2-1 at the Goddard Sports Complex on Thursday.
The Rockets are coming off a solid win against the visiting Clovis Wildcats 7-3 and the Coyotes lost their visit to the New Mexico Military Institute with a score of 2-1.
Roswell’s offense played well against the Rockets defense, scoring two goals in the first half. Coyote freshman Hiram Alvarado put Roswell up with his first goal as a varsity player, and junior Julio Vasquez extended the lead just before the half ended.
In response, the Rockets turned up the heat in the second half. Goddard’s offense kept shot chances up, which led to a goal from junior defender and forward David Alvarez with about half of the second period remaining.
Roswell attacked less in the second and put their gear on defense. The Coyotes played well against the Goddard offense, taking the ball away from the Rockets as much as possible and managing to hold the Rockets to just one goal in the second half. Goddard’s offense played well enough to get past the Roswell front lines but could not convert their shot chances at the end.
Roswell varsity boys soccer Nick Biggs said the loss against NMMI lit a fire in the team. Biggs also praised Goddard and their head coach, Carlton Gilette, for playing a good game and keeping them on their toes throughout the match.
"They realized what they are capable of," Biggs said. "We can only go forward from here. Goddard, they are a good team. Honestly, I see them winning their district. I think Roswell and Goddard will show up to state this year."
As for Goddard, Coach Gilette said they could have executed better but praised the team for the effort they poured against the Coyotes.
“I thought we played well,” Gilette said. “We corrected some things in the second half and battled. We’ll take that in stride and look forward to Saturday. Hat’s off to Roswell. I was impressed with how they executed and best of luck for the rest of their season.”
The Coyotes will be hosting the Artesia Bulldogs on Tuesday and Goddard played Santa Teresa on the road Saturday. The Rockets won the game 3-1. The two teams are scheduled to face each other one more time on Sept. 5.