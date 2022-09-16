RHS-7 vs. Hobbs-51_FB_9-2-2022_Fri 1382[16624].jpg

David Rocha Photo

Roswell defensive tackle Noah Lynn (71) and middle linebacker Damian Quezada (54) take down Hobbs running back Diego Baeza (21) in the second quarter of Roswell's last home game, Sept. 2.

Roswell High School will be taking on Carlsbad High School tonight at the Wool Bowl. The Coyotes are coming off an away victory against the defending state champions, the Los Lunas Tigers, and Carlsbad last week won at home against Clovis High School. 

Goddard is facing the undefeated Piedra Vista Panthers on the road after taking on Miyamura last week and winning 49-27. Meanwhile, the Panthers are on a four-game winning streak and are looking to extend their streak to five at home against the Rockets.