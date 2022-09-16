Roswell High School will be taking on Carlsbad High School tonight at the Wool Bowl. The Coyotes are coming off an away victory against the defending state champions, the Los Lunas Tigers, and Carlsbad last week won at home against Clovis High School.
Goddard is facing the undefeated Piedra Vista Panthers on the road after taking on Miyamura last week and winning 49-27. Meanwhile, the Panthers are on a four-game winning streak and are looking to extend their streak to five at home against the Rockets.
Hagerman and Dexter both played their home games on Thursday night. Results from those games — unavailable by press time — will be in the Sunday edition of the Roswell Daily Record. Hagerman faces the Estancia Bears and Dexter faces Eunice.
Dexter is coming off a 50-0 loss against Jal last Friday and Hagerman suffered a 13-6 loss against New Mexico Military Institute last week.
Gateway will be playing Elida at home and is currently on a four-game winning streak.
The NMMI Colts will be facing the 0-4 Hot Springs Tigers this Saturday. On the same day, the NMMI Broncos will be going up against Kilgore College in Texas before returning to Roswell to face Blinn College on Sept. 24.
