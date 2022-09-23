Roswell
The Roswell Coyotes improved to 5-1 on the season Friday night with a road win against the Clovis Wildcats. The Coyotes defeated the Wildcats 49-0 in Clovis. Clovis is now 0-6.
The Coyotes’ next game will be at home against Piedra Vista (5-0 as of Friday) on Sept. 30.
Goddard
The Goddard Rockets won at home against the Gadsden Panthers Friday night by a score of 44-7. The Rockets’ record now stands at 4-2 while the Panthers are 1-5.
The Rockets will travel to face Belen (1-5) on Sept. 30.
Friday night's prep football scoreboard (provided by the Associated Press):
Bloomfield 29, Valencia 7
Clint Mountain View, Texas 50, Santa Teresa 14
Crownpoint 21, Tohatchi 12
Deming 7, Silver 0
Espanola Valley 51, Santa Fe Indian 0
Fort Sumner/House 50, Clayton 0
Goddard 44, Gadsden 7
Grady 39, Carrizozo 14
Jal 54, Capitan 0
Laguna-Acoma 36, Cuba 22
Logan 60, Dulce 6
Loving 38, NMMI 0
Melrose 38, Tatum 6
Miyamura 54, Moriarty 20
Mountainair 61, Elida 14
Newcomb 16, Shiprock 8
Rio Grande 22, Del Norte 20, OT
Rio Rancho 35, Farmington 28
Roswell 49, Clovis 0
Ruidoso 43, Tularosa 6
Sandia 49, Manzano 14
Socorro 27, Raton 14
Taos 21, Bernalillo 6
Volcano Vista 52, Eldorado 29
Wolfforth Frenship, Texas 56, Cleveland 52
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.