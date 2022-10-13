The Roswell varsity soccer team lost a district game against the Hobbs Eagles Tuesday at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex, by a final score of 7-0.
Hobbs scored three goals in the first half of the competition and another four in the second.
The Coyotes did communicate and coordinate some two-man plays but these only got them so far. There were a total of three shots from Roswell’s offense.
“Hobbs is the number one team in the state for a reason,” Coyotes head coach Nick Biggs said. “They are well coached and they always come together.
"It just wasn’t their night today. They are used to playing bigger schools but unfortunately, it just got the better of them.”
Biggs said there are key injuries that caused them to make changes in the offense that put players into “uncomfortable positions.”
Defensively, Roswell proved they have a great talent in Adrian Villa as a sophomore goalkeeper. Villa had 17 saves in 24 shots against him and he stopped a penalty kick attempt. Villa’s frustration was apparent.
“We can play to a good level, better than most teams in the state, but our mentality is not there at all,” Villa said.
Roswell will face Carlsbad for their senior game and final home game of the season this Saturday at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex.
“It’s our senior game and we are looking for a win,” Villa said. “We should win that game a hundred percent. I’m going to try my best to help this team win.”
