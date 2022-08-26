Roswell
The Roswell Coyotes improved their record to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a resounding road win against the Santa Fe Demons.
Roswell won 50-0 in Santa Fe.
The Coyotes will be back at the Wool Bowl next week to face the Hobbs Eagles.
Goddard
The Goddard Rockets are 1-1 after suffering a loss in their home opener against the Carlsbad Cavemen Friday night at the Wool Bowl.
Carlsbad won the game 35-28.
Next week, the Rockets will be on the road for a game against the Deming Wildcats.
___
Other New Mexico prep football scores from Friday night, provided by the Associated Press, include:
Canyon, Texas 42, Clovis 6
Centennial 49, EP Franklin, Texas 21
Cleveland 33, La Cueva 29
Dulce 50, Navajo Pine 36
Durango, Colo. 56, Farmington 7
Fabens, Texas 46, Chaparral 6
Grady 69, Mosquero/Roy 45
Hagerman 49, Mescalero Apache 0
Hobbs 69, Artesia 48
Jal 57, Tularosa 7
Logan 50, Questa 0
Lordsburg 54, Menaul 0
Los Lunas 43, Alamogordo 30
Magdalena 0, Pine Hill 0
Mancos, Colo. 46, Melrose 8
Mayfield 24, Santa Teresa 7
Newcomb 32, Laguna-Acoma 14
Organ Mountain 28, Deming 7
Piedra Vista 14, Sandia 12
Raton 35, Guymon, Okla. 29
Seminole, Texas 46, Lovington 6
St. Michael's 28, Capital 24
Tatum 68, Alamo-Navajo 0
Thoreau 40, Tucumcari 0
Volcano Vista 50, West Mesa 20
Zuni 28, Cuba 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
