20220828 RHS File

David Rocha Photo

The Roswell Coyotes defeated Santa Fe 50-0 on the road Friday night. In this Aug. 26 file photo, Roswell senior running back Christian Hernandez (4) and senior slot back Miguel Garcia (21) celebrate after a touchdown by Hernandez in a victory against Lovington at the Wool Bowl.

The Roswell Coyotes improved their record to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a resounding road win against the Santa Fe Demons.

Roswell won 50-0 in Santa Fe. It marked the second week in a row that the Coyotes put an eye-popping number on the scoreboard. In week-one, they beat visiting Lovington 69-29.