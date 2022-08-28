The Roswell Coyotes improved their record to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a resounding road win against the Santa Fe Demons.
Roswell won 50-0 in Santa Fe. It marked the second week in a row that the Coyotes put an eye-popping number on the scoreboard. In week-one, they beat visiting Lovington 69-29.
Friday night in Santa Fe, the team was simply clicking in all phases of the game. Coach Jeff Lynn said he saw improvement from the team's week-one outing.
“We kind of cleaned some things up,” Lynn said. “A lot more crisp offensively and then defensively, I thought we tackled better. Then our special teams were a lot better. We returned a punt for a touchdown and our kickoff coverage was solid.
“Just good improvement from week one to week two.”
The Coyotes set the tone quickly, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back.
The team put up 14 points in the first quarter then another 21 in the second, heading for the locker room at the half with a 35-point lead.
Roswell reached 50 with another 15 points in the game's third quarter, making for a quick contest.
In New Mexico high school football, once a team has a 35-point lead the game is played with a running clock; once a team's down by 50, the game is called.
Back to the subject of eye-popping numbers: The Coyotes will be at the Wool Bowl next week to face the Hobbs Eagles — who put 69 on the scoreboard Friday night against Artesia, winning 69-48.
Lynn was keeping track of that game as the Coyotes were headed back to Roswell Friday night and knows Roswell faces a stiff test Sept. 2.
“We're definitely stepping up in class,” Lynn said. “We're going to have to have a good week of preparation and get ready because they're definitely one of the top teams in 6A. It will be an interesting game for us.”
The Coyotes' game versus Hobbs is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.