Roswell's Jerry Burrola on the mound against Artesia

Roswell senior pitcher Jerry Burrola (10) pitches in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Artesia. 

 Blynn Beltran Photo

The Roswell High School varsity baseball team split a doubleheader against the visiting Artesia High School on Tuesday at the Roswell High School baseball field. Artesia won the first game, 18-5, and Roswell won the second game, 14-13.

The Bulldogs came out swinging in the first game, bringing in four and keeping Roswell to zero until the fourth inning when the Coyotes put up three runs. Roswell had three hits to Artesia’s 14.