The Roswell High School varsity baseball team split a doubleheader against the visiting Artesia High School on Tuesday at the Roswell High School baseball field. Artesia won the first game, 18-5, and Roswell won the second game, 14-13.
The Bulldogs came out swinging in the first game, bringing in four and keeping Roswell to zero until the fourth inning when the Coyotes put up three runs. Roswell had three hits to Artesia’s 14.
The Coyotes had a good chance to take the first game from the Bulldogs as they were only down by five runs after the fourth, but Artesia tacked on ten runs in the seventh inning. Roswell’s aim went from winning the game to keeping their momentum forward for the next game.
“That was probably the worst game we played,” Coyote baseball head coach Ernest Lujan said. “It was the worst game we played all season fielding-wise. The pitching was good, but our only bright spot hitting-wise was Reeco Lujan hitting two doubles and scoring a couple of runs. Our defense isn’t where it needed to be. After the first game, I told them ‘That was worst we’ve ever played,’ and they came out and responded.”
The Coyotes were much better offensively and defensively in the second game. Roswell got quality at-bats that produced 12 RBIs in 14 hits. Roswell’s junior infielder Jackson McDonald led the team in RBIs with three, followed by junior catcher Eli Lynn and sophomore pitcher Jacob Palomino with two each. Eli Lynn led the team in runs with three, followed by senior shortstop Ivan Miramontes and junior pitcher Isaac Loya with two each.
Roswell limited their errors to two in the second game compared to their five in the first and recorded 16 assists. Jackson McDonald and Isaac Loya both converted two double plays. Despite allowing seven runs in the top of the fifth, the Coyotes stopped the Bulldogs from scoring more than one run in five innings and got the job done.
“We put bat-on-ball,” Lujan said. “We put up 14 runs and some critical hits with runners on to score. We did a lot better job of putting hard balls into play. I couldn’t ask for anything better. We had our younger guys step up and do some big things for us.”
The Roswell High School varsity baseball team has won five of their last six games, putting them at 7-8 on the season. They are set to play their neighborhood rivals, the Goddard High School Rockets, on Friday and Saturday before starting district play next week.