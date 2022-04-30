The Roswell High School varsity baseball team split their doubleheader against the Clovis Wildcats Friday in the final two games of the regular season, with scores of 13-12, RHS; and 12-4, Clovis.
In the first game, the Coyotes matched the Wildcats run for run and then some. The Wildcats scored six runs in the first four innings compared to Roswell, who scored 11.
Roswell High senior pitcher Isaiah Garcia returned as the starting pitcher in the first game after an injury. Garcia pitched five innings and struck out four Wildcat players.
In the sixth inning, however, Clovis went on a massive 6-0 rally to bring the Wildcats back into contention.
“Clovis is a scrappy group,” Roswell head coach Ernest Lujan said. “They put the ball on the bat when we get some pitching changes. We try to get the seniors to play. Tarin pitched well against Hobbs and so we try to get him to finish the inning. It just didn’t go the way we planned. We stayed resilient and we were able to come back with a nice rally to finally win with a walk-off.”
Despite Clovis coming back, the Coyotes shut out the Wildcats in the top of the seventh and took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning to win.
The Coyotes were unable to get the series sweep against the visitors as they faltered in the second game. The Wildcats had at least one run in all seven innings with the exception of the third.
“They had three big hits in the first inning,” Lujan said. “I’m not sure what happened to our guys. After a big win, we got a little deflated. There are no excuses. Clovis came out and played a better baseball game in that last game. We were looking for the sweep but we got two out of three games so we won our final series of the season.”
On top of the lesser defense, the Coyotes could only muster four hits and three RBIs in the second game.
Roswell ends their season with a 9-17 record and 2-7 in district play.
