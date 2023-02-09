The Roswell High School varsity boys basketball team lost their first district home game against the visiting Hobbs High School on Tuesday with a final score of 75-64 at the Roswell High main gym.

The high-scoring game began with the Eagles setting the pace early by scoring 25 points against 16 for the Coyotes. The first half ended with Hobbs up 41-27. Hobbs came at the Coyotes with a combination of inside-outside shooting early. Hobbs’ Michael Mackey scored six from drives and Braylon Vega sank three three-pointers in the first quarter.