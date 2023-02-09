The Roswell High School varsity boys basketball team lost their first district home game against the visiting Hobbs High School on Tuesday with a final score of 75-64 at the Roswell High main gym.
The high-scoring game began with the Eagles setting the pace early by scoring 25 points against 16 for the Coyotes. The first half ended with Hobbs up 41-27. Hobbs came at the Coyotes with a combination of inside-outside shooting early. Hobbs’ Michael Mackey scored six from drives and Braylon Vega sank three three-pointers in the first quarter.
Defensively, the Eagles got into Roswell’s passing lanes and forced costly turnovers for the home team. Roswell senior Ivan Miramontes kept the Coyotes afloat by scoring 10 points in the first quarter.
The Coyotes played better offensively in the second half, limiting their turnovers and getting to the basket more often, cutting the Eagles lead to five with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Roswell junior guard Manny Fuentes went off in the second half by driving to the paint and drawing fouls. Fuentes ended the night with 22 points, 10 in the fourth quarter. Roswell sophomore Jaylon Cloud also contributed seven points in the fourth.
Roswell boys varsity basketball head coach Dude Burrola said they will take the lesson from this loss to make their program better now and in the future.
“Being able to cut that big lead shows these boys' heart,” Burrola said after the game.
Roswell varsity boys basketball will play their last home game of the regular season in district against Carlsbad High School this Friday at Roswell High main gym. Next week, they will travel to Hobbs on Tuesday and go to Clovis High School on Feb. 17.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.